15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday distributed certificates among the course participants at the end of the 15th Advanced Course Module-5 for Inspectors

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday distributed certificates among the course participants at the end of the 15th Advanced Course Module-5 for Inspectors.

The training on professionalism and intelligence of police officers was conducted at the Police School of Intelligence (PSI) Abbottabad with the participation of police officers and personnel from across the country.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in his address congratulated the participants of the course and appreciated the services of the institute and assured all possible cooperation from the district administration to the institute.

He further said that it's a great opportunity for police officers to learn modern techniques of investigation during the training at the police school of intelligence and utilize them in their professional career to resolve the day-to-day issues through the probe in a better way.

Director Police School of Intelligence Capt. (R) Chaudhry Ishtiaq Sohail Warraich was also present on the occasion. Earlier, SP Admin Niaz Gul gave a detailed briefing about the services of the institute and the courses taught.