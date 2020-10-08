UrduPoint.com
15th Anniversary Of Earthquake Martyrs Observed In AJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Thursday observed 15th anniversary of the devastated earthquake in memories of their beloved ones who had been engulfed on the same day by a disastrous tremor fifteen years back in 2008

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Thursday observed 15th anniversary of the devastated earthquake in memories of their beloved ones who had been engulfed on the same day by a disastrous tremor fifteen years back in 2008.

The day dawned with the special prayers for the martyrs of earthquake in all masques of AJK besides; the different functions have been arranged by public and government institutions in all three divisions of the state.

The main function started with ringing of Sirens at 8:52 a.m. in AJK capital Muzaffarabad and one minute silence was observed in memory of the quake hit martyrs.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri and other public figures put the flower wreath on the earthquake martyred memorial in Muzaffarabad and prayed for the martyrs.

The country Director World food Program Chris Coy was also present on the occasion. The smart contingent of police on the occasion presented guard of honor at the memorial of martyrs.

Later, the AJK PM attended a function held in AJK University in memory of martyrs of October 8, 2008 organized by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical and vocational Training Authority (AJK TEVTA).

The different technical institutions under TEVTA and SDMA placed their stalls of handmade commodities and the Premier Farooq visited different stalls and appreciated the skills of the students.

