15th annual CSR Summit-2023 to be held on 21st February

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The 15th annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and Awards-2023 are to be held here on February 21.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) organizes the event every year to thoroughly discuss the issues related to corporate philanthropy in the country, said a press release.

The forum also discusses the options to combine CSR resources to help out the deprived masses and lead charitable causes in the country in the best possible manner.

The event is also the annual occasion to properly eulogize the excellent work being done by the public and private sector entities to uplift the socio-economic status of the underprivileged masses in the country.

The 15th Annual CSR Summit is likely to be attended by Federal Minister of Information Marriyam Auragnzeb, Federal Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Mari.

The dignitaries will confer 125 awards on representatives of 70 companies for showing excellence in different avenues of CSR work.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat, Salim Ghori CEO Netsol Technologies, Dr. Abid Qayyum Suleri Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman President Al-Khidmat Foundation, Zeeshan Afzal President Million Smiles Foundation, Zia Salahuddin Executive Director Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Rizwan Ahmed Director Faizan Global Relief Foundation, Uzair Zavary President Bait ul Salam Foundation, Sabeen Zia Khalid Total Parco Pakistan, Mr. Khalid Siraj Subhani Managing Director OGDCL, Ali Majid Director MEA & CA Longi Solar, Omer Mateen Allah Wala CEO & Board Member Orange Tree Foundation, Sheeza Ahmed Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication Habib Metropolitan Bank, Ali Asher Nestle Pakistan, Todd Shea Founder CDRS, M. Ghazal COO Saylani Welfare Trust, Ruqiya Naeem Secretary General NFEH, Engr. Nadeem Ashraf and others will speak on this occasion.

