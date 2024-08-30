15th batch of Friends of Police Internship program concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) 15th batch of Friends of Police Internship program started here at Police Lines Headquarters according to the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, has concluded.

Member Provincial Assembly, Shazia Rizwan participated in the internship program as special guest.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation Saba Sattar during the program gave lectures on various fields of police working and policing to the students of various educational institutions.

The students were informed about Police Station working, Police Service Centers, Front Desks, various Police Apps, Traffic Police, legal and judicial proceedings.

The students also visited Special Initiative Police Station, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Service Center Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch.

The internship program would help to further improve community policing with the support and consultation of the students and youngsters, Shazia Rizwan said.

SSP Investigations said that the Internship Program was started with an aim to spread awareness about policing and further improve it. Youth could play an important role in improving police working and service delivery, the SSP said.

The SSP said that the purpose of the internship program is to make the citizens, especially young male and female students, helpful for effective policing, crime prevention, drug prevention in educational institutions and other social problems and community policing.

The Friends of Police could play an effective role as responsible citizens for the betterment of the society, detection and prevention of the crimes, Saba Sattar added.

At the end of the ceremony, MPA and the SSP distributed certificates among the students participated in the Friends of Police Internship Program.