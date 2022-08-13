UrduPoint.com

15th Constitutional Amendment Bill Lands In AJK Assembly For Deliberations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 09:08 PM

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) : The much-publicized 15th constitutional amendment bill was introduced in Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly which met in the state metropolis on Saturday.

Speaker Ch. Anwar -ul- Haq chaired the session.

AJK minister for local government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed moved the bill in the house which was later sent to a 10-member standing committee on law and parliamentary affairs for further discussion and deliberation.

On the proposal of the minister for local government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, the house permitted to co-opt the leader of the opposition Ch.

Lateef Akber, PML (N) AJK president and former speaker Shaha Ghulam Qadir, former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and minister for local bodies Khawaja Farooq Ahmed as members of the committee.

Other members of the standing committee included the AJK law minister Sardar Faheem Akhter Rabbani and the members of the assembly Ahmed Raza Qadri, Nabeela Ayub, Ch. Muhammad Raheed, Ch. Rafique, Pir Mazhar Saeed and Mrs. Taqdees Gillani, secretary parliamentary affairs.

The committee will discuss, deliberate and finalise the report for further discussion in the house.

