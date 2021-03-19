15th death anniversary of legend film star Muhammad Ali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Artists paid a glowing tribute to legend film star Muhammad Ali on his 15th death anniversary that was observed on Friday across the country.

They highly praised his acting ability and determination that turned him as a legend in film industry.

"Muhammad Ali was one the leading actor of Lollywood's golden age and will forever be remembered for his contribution", Film Star Jamal Shah said.

Muhammad Ali was born to Maulana Syed Murshid Ali, an eminent religious scholar of his time in Rampur, India and after Partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Hyderabad, Sindh.

He had starred in over 250 movies played heroes and villains.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956, where his elder brother Irshad was already working as a drama artist.

His first movie in a lead role was Shararat in which he acted opposite Bahar begum the movie turned into a big hit and directors started casting Ali as a hero in their movies. A character role in Movie Khamosh Raho-1964 earned him his first Nigar Award.

He was known for his versatility played remarkable characters in more than 277 movies (248 urdu, 17 Punjabi, 8 Pashto, 2 Double version, 1 Hindi and 1 Bengali). He had 28 films as guest appearance and 1 documentary film.

His ability to deliver dialogues with emotional facial expressions earned him the title of Shahenshah-E-Jazbaat- The Emperor of Emotions.

Muhammad Ali was among very few actors of his era who started his career by playing the roles of a villain in the initial few movies but later he went on to become one of the most successful heroes in Pakistan's film history.