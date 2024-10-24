15th death anniversary of legendary Sufi singer Suhrab Faqir commemorated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The 15th death anniversary of iconic Sufi singer Suhrab Faqir was observed on Wednesday, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Suhrab Faqir was renowned globally for his unique style of singing, which earned him admiration far beyond Pakistan's borders.

He was known as the "King of Sindhi Sufi Music," and his soulful performances of Sufi poetry touched the hearts of many.

During his life, Suhrab Faqir received many prestigious awards, including the Pride of Performance, Sachal Sarmast Award, Shah Abdul Latif Award, and Qalandar Lal Shahbaz Award.

He passed away in 2009.