15th Death Anniversary Of Martyrs Of Karachi Karsaz Twin Blasts Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

15th death anniversary of martyrs of Karachi Karsaz twin blasts observed

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Larkana district Tuesday observed the 15th death anniversary of martyrs of Karachi Karsaz twin blasts, which took place on October 18, 2007 during the gathering of slain PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

Leaders and workers of PPP gathered at graveyard of Karsaz carnage at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay tribute to martyrs.

Qura'an Khawani was also held at the graveyard of martyrs.

Besides, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Imran Jatoi, Dr. Ghulam Sakina Gaad, leaders, workers, office bearers of PPP and its sisters organizations also participated in the Qur'ran Khawani.

On the occasion collective prays was also offered for the departed souls of martyrs of the incident.

PPP leaders Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Imran Jatoi, Dr. Ghulam Sakina Gaad, Saleem Soomro, Aijaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, and other local leaders and workers of PPP visited graveyard of martyrs and offered Fateha.

On the occasion Langer (free food) distributed among the poor and needy people at the Mazar of Shuhda at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

People also visited the graves of founder Chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto in the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Heavy police force was deployed at Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to avoid any untoward incident.

