15th Death Anniversary Of Urdu Poet Shabnam Romani Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

15th death anniversary of Urdu poet Shabnam Romani observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The fifteenth death anniversary of prominent urdu poet, writer and columnist Shabnam Romani was observed on Saturday.

Shabnam Romani's original name was Mirza Azim Baig Chughtai.

He was born on December 30, 1928 in Shah Jahanpur. After the partition, his family settled in Karachi.

Shabnam Romani was a prominent poet and writer of literary circles of Karachi.

His collections, 'Musnavi Sair Karachi', 'Jazeera', 'Harf-e Nisbet', 'Tohmat' and 'Dosra Himala' became popular.

Shabnam Romani also wrote a literary column in the daily newspaper 'Mashriq' under the title 'Hyde Park' for a long time. A collection of his newspaper columns was also published under the same name.

In 1989, Shabnam Romani also published the literary journal 'Aqdaar' which was well-received in literary circles.

Shabnam Romani died on February 17, 2009, in Karachi and was buried in Azizabad Cemetery.

