15th Earthquake Anniversary Observed In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:38 PM

15th earthquake anniversary observed in AJK

The 15th anniversary of disastrous earthquake of 2005 in Azad Kashmir was observed as a national awareness day from natural disasters

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):The 15th anniversary of disastrous earthquake of 2005 in Azad Kashmir was observed as a national awareness day from natural disasters.

The different functions were organized across the liberated territory to observe the martyrs day of earthquake 2005. The main function of the anniversary was held in AJK capital Muzaffarabad here on Thursday.

The function was attended by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider as a chief guest besides, the cabinet members including Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri, Education Minister Barrister Iftikhar Ghelani, Dr Mustafa Bashir, Representative of Islamic Development Bank Anamullah Khan, Country Director World Food Programme Chris Kaye, ambassadors, army officers, high officials of the government, representatives of international institutions, representatives of national and international NGOs and inheritors of earthquake hit martyrs were also present in the function.

The students of private and government educational institutions also attended the function and presented different programmes including speech competitions and Tableau in memory of the tremor hit martyrs as a tribute.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider presented shields among the top students of the programme besides, presented shields to the Country Director of WFP Chris Kaye and representative of Islamic Development Bank for their contribution and noble services in earthquake.

