15th Hayat Ahmed Khan Memorial Event On Feb 6

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The 15th All Pakistan Music Conference Hayat Ahmed Khan Memorial Event in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council will be held at Alhamra Hall No 2 here on February 6.

Prominent folk singer Fazal Ashiq Jutt and his team will perform on the occasion.

