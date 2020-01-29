15th Hayat Ahmed Khan Memorial Event On Feb 6
Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:02 PM
The 15th All Pakistan Music Conference Hayat Ahmed Khan Memorial Event in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council will be held at Alhamra Hall No 2 here on February 6
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The 15th All Pakistan Music Conference Hayat Ahmed Khan Memorial Event in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council will be held at Alhamra Hall No 2 here on February 6.
Prominent folk singer Fazal Ashiq Jutt and his team will perform on the occasion.