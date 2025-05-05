15th National Scouts Jamboree Kicks Off In Batrasi After 11 Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) After an eleven-year of gap, the 15th Pakistan National Scouts Jamboree was inaugurated at Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, marking a significant milestone in the country’s scouting movement.
Over one thousand scouts from across the country including all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir are participating in the event, with a notable presence of female scouts.
Chief Commissioner of the Pakistan Scouts Association, Dr. Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, addressed the opening ceremony, emphasizing the courage and resilience of Pakistani scouts. He declared that scouts will not be deterred by threats from adversaries and that the ongoing Jamboree, despite regional tensions, is a powerful symbol of national unity.
“Our scouts stand united and ready,” he stated, “just like the Pakistan Army defends our borders, our scouts are prepared to safeguard the ideological frontiers of the nation. They are a steadfast force, always ready for any challenge.”
The event’s guest of honor, Mr. Simon Hang-bok Rhee former Chairman of the World Scout Committee and Vice Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Committee cam from Korea to attend the ceremony. In his speech, Mr. Rhee highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s youth, calling them the nation’s greatest asset.
“Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country, is entering a new era with confidence,” he said. “Its true strength lies in the energy, ambition, and capability of its youth especially the scouts, who must lead the way.”
He urged scouts to become agents of positive change by embracing education, discipline, and global citizenship. “Under the visionary leadership of Chief Commissioner Dr. Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, I believe Pakistani scouts can achieve greatness,” he said. “But it will require commitment, hard work, and a lifelong passion for learning.”
Encouraging scouts to broaden their horizons, Mr. Rhee added, “The world is wide, and your journey must transcend borders. Let scouting be the bridge that connects young Pakistanis to global opportunities, and in doing so, uplift the strength and pride of your nation.”
Earlier, the college principal, Mr. Sony Kum Seong Su, welcomed dignitaries and briefed them on the activities planned during the week-long event. Souvenirs were also presented to guests in recognition of their participation and support.
The 15th National Scouts Jamboree will continue for seven days, fostering unity, leadership, and international camaraderie among young scouts from across Pakistan.
