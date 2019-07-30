15th Sathee Writers Awards held at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The 15th edition of "Sathee Writers Awards" for the years 2017-18 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), with prominent urdu Scholar Dr. Moin Uddin Aqeel, as the chief guest, here.

The event was hosted by the children's premiere Urdu magazine Mahnama Sathee, said a statement on Tuesday.

Every year,Sathee Writers' Awards are given to the leading writers, poets and essayists for their valuable contributions to children's literature produced in the Urdu language.

The event tends to be the country's largest annual literary festival solely dedicated to children's literature.