UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15th Sathee Writers Awards Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan (ACP)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

15th Sathee Writers Awards held at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

The 15th edition of "Sathee Writers Awards" for the years 2017-18 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), with prominent Urdu Scholar Dr. Moin Uddin Aqeel, as the chief guest, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The 15th edition of "Sathee Writers Awards" for the years 2017-18 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), with prominent urdu Scholar Dr. Moin Uddin Aqeel, as the chief guest, here.

The event was hosted by the children's premiere Urdu magazine Mahnama Sathee, said a statement on Tuesday.

Every year,Sathee Writers' Awards are given to the leading writers, poets and essayists for their valuable contributions to children's literature produced in the Urdu language.

The event tends to be the country's largest annual literary festival solely dedicated to children's literature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Event

Recent Stories

Petrol prices likely to be increased by Rs8.90

5 minutes ago

Five prisoners of petty offences freed on ADSJ or ..

39 seconds ago

The Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Profes ..

41 seconds ago

Plastic Imports dip 5pc to $ 2.2bln

16 minutes ago

Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme in its PDWP Forum

16 minutes ago

Potential of overseas Pakistanis highlighted

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.