15th Session Of NA To Be Continued Till April 18
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The current 15th session of the National Assembly would continue till April 18 (Friday) and matters related to the Question Hour and legislation focused on public welfare to be discussed.
It was decided in a meeting of the House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The meeting discussed the agenda and duration of the 15th session of the National Assembly.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Ministers included Rana Tanveer Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani and Members of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Ms. Shazia Atta Marri and Pallain Baloch attended the meeting.
Gul Asghar Khan and Syed Hafeez-ud-Din were also present at the meeting.
