16 accused arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons as well as kites from their possession.

According to a press release issued by police, teams of various police stations conducted raids and caught 13 accused besides recovering 162 liters of liquor, 540-g hashish,seven pistols and a gun.

They were identified as Amir, Pervaiz, Umar, Sajid, Wasi, Samar, Asif, Mubashar,Imran and others.

Meanwhile, Sillanwli Police team also apprehended two accused, Shahzad and Wakeel, over the violation of sound System Act.

Similarly, a team of Sadar police station caught a kite seller, Saleem, and recovered 375 kitesand 15 chemical string rolls.

Cases were registered against the accused.