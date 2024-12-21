- Home
16 Armed Forces Personnel Embrace Martyrdom, 8 Khwarij Terrorists Killed In South Wazirstan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) As many as 16 personnel of security forces embraced martyrdom while effectively thwarting a Khwarij group attempt to attack a Check Post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District on Friday night.
“The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were sent to hell.
However, during intense fire exchange, 16 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.
