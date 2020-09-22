UrduPoint.com
16 Arrested ,1.5 Kg Hashish Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:16 PM

16 arrested ,1.5 kg hashish seized

The police here arrested sixteen (16) drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police here arrested sixteen (16) drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Range police informed Tuesday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station conducted raids in areas within their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused.

The police recovered 1.50 Kilograms Hashish, 40 bottles of liquor, eight pistols 30 bore and , two rifles 444 bore and two guns 12 bore from them.

Those arrested included: Adil, Ijaz, Rashid, Warghaam, Muhammad Anwar,Mubashar,Muhammad Mumtaz, Muhammad Ajmal, Badar,Muhammad Akmal, Amad Hussain and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

