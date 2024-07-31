Open Menu

16 Arrested, 20 Cases For Overpricing Essentials

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM

The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,563 locations, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,563 locations, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media on Wednesday that 20 cases had been registered over violation of the government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 300,000 were imposed in 102 instances of non-compliance.

Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operations in all nine administrative zones of provincial capital and shifted various truck-load to the MCL junk yard. More than 159 temporary encroachment have been cleared while 178 banners and streamers have been removed during the move.

