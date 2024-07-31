16 Arrested, 20 Cases For Overpricing Essentials
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM
The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,563 locations, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 2,563 locations, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media on Wednesday that 20 cases had been registered over violation of the government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 300,000 were imposed in 102 instances of non-compliance.
Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operations in all nine administrative zones of provincial capital and shifted various truck-load to the MCL junk yard. More than 159 temporary encroachment have been cleared while 178 banners and streamers have been removed during the move.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago