16 arrested for adulteration in milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 16 milkmen for selling adulterated milk to consumers in Hayatabad Township on Tuesday.

On directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sameera Saba along with Veterinary Dr Jamal and Veterinary Supervisor, Naeem ul-Hassan of the Livestock Department conducted the analysis of the sample of milk from milk shops in various markets and on confirmation of the adulteration of sufficient quantity of water arrested 16 milkmen.

210 liters adulterated milk was also discarded.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration for the inspection of milk shops across the district to take stern legal action against adulterators.