UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

16 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested 16 alleged accused for possessing illegal weapons, drugs and liquor and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, 1630 grams Hashish, 10 liters liquor and five liquor bottles from them.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police arrested three accused identified as Waqas Kabir, Aurangzaib, Danish Khan and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Naseerabad police rounded up Naveed Arshad, Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Qasim for having three 30 bore pistols. Saddar Baroni police netted Sajid Hussain for carrying a 30 bore pistol while Kahuta police held Muhammad Waseem and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhai, Airport, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta and Murree police arrested eight accused namely Waheed Murad, Sajad Khan, Babar Ali, Umar Farooq, Khalid Mehmood, Malik Ahmed, Muhammad Toqeer and Adil Shafqat and seized 1630 grams charras, 10 liters liquor and five liquor bottles.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Murree Rawalpindi Kahuta Saddar Waheed Murad Babar Ali All From Airport

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

22 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

39 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

54 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.