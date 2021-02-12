16 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested 16 alleged accused for possessing illegal weapons, drugs and liquor and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, 1630 grams Hashish, 10 liters liquor and five liquor bottles from them.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police arrested three accused identified as Waqas Kabir, Aurangzaib, Danish Khan and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Naseerabad police rounded up Naveed Arshad, Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Qasim for having three 30 bore pistols. Saddar Baroni police netted Sajid Hussain for carrying a 30 bore pistol while Kahuta police held Muhammad Waseem and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhai, Airport, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta and Murree police arrested eight accused namely Waheed Murad, Sajad Khan, Babar Ali, Umar Farooq, Khalid Mehmood, Malik Ahmed, Muhammad Toqeer and Adil Shafqat and seized 1630 grams charras, 10 liters liquor and five liquor bottles.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, said the spokesman.