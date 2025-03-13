16 arrested on gambling charges, bet money recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Gulberg police arrested 16 people accused of gambling and recovered bet money and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team led by Sub Inspector (SI) Aoun Ali Shah on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 16 people including Munir, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Aslam, etc.

red handed, while gambling on ludo.

The police recovered bet money of Rs.230,000/-, mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were locked behind the bars,while further investigation was underway, he added.