16 Arrested On Gambling Charges In Faisalabad

Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 16 persons on gambling charges here during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that D-Type Colony police conducted a raid and nabbed 12 persons on gambling charges.

Also, Sitiana police arrested four persons on the same charges.

The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs 40,600, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The police recovered three pistols, 2 guns and one revolver from suspected criminals and also seized 27-litre liquor and 500-gram charas.

