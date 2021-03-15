UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Arrested Over Gas Decanting In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:45 PM

16 arrested over gas decanting in faisalabad

The police arrested 16 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested 16 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that The team conducted raid at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused----Azhar Mehmood of Iron market, Mujahid Hussain of Bukhari chowk, Nawaz and Ayyaz Khan of T-Chowk, Bilal Haneef of Rajbah road, Umar and Shafaqat Ali of Makhdoom road, Ahmad of Sargodha Road, Asif, Shaukat Ali, Asif Mehmod and Muneer Ahmad of Tariq Abad and Imran Bashir of Imtiaz Mart.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Police Road Sargodha Gas Market

Recent Stories

Municipal commissioner for removing encroachments, ..

5 minutes ago

NCOC asks provinces for stern action, crackdown ag ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt issues lockdown directives till April 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman Senate Sanjrani calls on President

13 minutes ago

Firework seized, accused arrested in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

Eggs, ink thrown at Shehbaz Gill in LHC

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.