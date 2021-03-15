16 arrested over gas decanting in faisalabad

The police arrested 16 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested 16 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that The team conducted raid at various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused----Azhar Mehmood of Iron market, Mujahid Hussain of Bukhari chowk, Nawaz and Ayyaz Khan of T-Chowk, Bilal Haneef of Rajbah road, Umar and Shafaqat Ali of Makhdoom road, Ahmad of Sargodha Road, Asif, Shaukat Ali, Asif Mehmod and Muneer Ahmad of Tariq Abad and Imran Bashir of Imtiaz Mart.

Further investigation was underway.