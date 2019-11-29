16 arrested over gas refilling in Sargodha

Police on Friday have arrested 16 shopkeepers over gas refilling around the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Friday have arrested 16 shopkeepers over gas refilling around the district.

Police sources said that during continued drive against the illegal refilling of gas business; the police teams had conducted raids at different areas including Khayyam Chowk, Factory Area, Jhaverian , Kot Momin and Muhammadi Colony and red handed arrested another 16 people over illegal refilling of gas.

They were including Zulfiqar, Zee Shan, Muhammad Fayyaz, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, Bilal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them.