16 Arrested Over Gas Refilling, Power Theft In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

16 arrested over gas refilling, power theft in Sargodha

FESCO Task Force and police have arrested 16 people over power theft and illegal refilling across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :FESCO Task Force and police have arrested 16 people over power theft and illegal refilling across the district.

Police sources said Monday that during continued drive against running illegal business of refilling gas and selling open patrol the district police have conducted raids at different places in the city and surrounding areas and arrested 11 shopkeepers red handed.

While FESCO task force has caught 5 people from Mukhtar colony, Chak 71/NB and Chak 82/NB over stealing electricity from main transmission limits.

On the report of authorities Police have registered cases against Muhammad Mumtaz, Safdar Iqbal, Muhammad Sharif, Ramzan, Mumtaz Sadiq, Adnan, Ashfaq, Tariq Yaqoob, Farooq Munir, Arsher Mehmood, Saleem Tariq and others.

