16 arrested over illegal gas decanting, selling fireworks

The police claimed to have arrested 16 shopkeepers from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours on charges of illegal gas decanting, selling of fireworks and loose petrol

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the accused included Asadur Rehman of Rajbah Road, Usama of Chuhla Bridge Jhang Road, Imran Sadiq of Sultan Chowk, Abdullah of Tariq Abad, Ramzan, Kashif Nadeem, Asim Ali, Faheem, Naeem and Mohsin of Rajbah Road, Ramzan and Shehzad of Mansoorabad, Afzal of Chak 418/G-B, Sufiyan, Zubair, Bilal and Zohaib of Chak 113/G-B.

The police locked these accused behind bars and further investigation is under progress.