16 Arrested Over Profiteering, Violation Of Official Price List

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

16 arrested over profiteering, violation of official price list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Food department has arrested 16 persons over profiteering and selling essential food items to people at exorbitant rates in violation of official price list.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, on the directives of Provincial Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, a team of the officers of the food department under the supervision of Rationing Controller, Aftab Umar visited board Bazaar, Nasir Bagh and their adjacent localities wherein they checked the quality and prices of essential in garb of common citizens.

Later, the team of the food department arrested 16 persons over profiteering and overcharging in violation of official price list. The arrested persons were included fruit & vegetable sellers, nanbais, butchers, chicken sellers, milkmen, grocers and bakery owners.

Talking to media, Aftab Umar said the government was committed for provision of quality essential food items to people at officially fixed rates.

He directed field officers of the food department for continuation of such crackdown on daily basis and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

