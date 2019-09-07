UrduPoint.com
16 Arrested; Over Three Kg Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:59 PM

16 arrested; over three Kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Police have arrested 16 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to police sources here on Saturday, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station conducted raids at various place and arrested 16 accused and recovered over 3 Kilograms Hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Rifles 8mm and 1 gun 12 bore from them.

The arrested were identified as Ejaz, Ikraam, Fakhar Abbas, Hassan Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mehtab Maseih, Mudassar, Imran, Touqeer, Ahmad Sher, Shafqat, Javed Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

