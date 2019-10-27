16 arrested over violating Child Labor Act-2016 in 2018-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The labor department has arrested sixteen people in the district over violation of Child Labor Act 2016 during previous financial year and also registered FIRs against them.

The official of Labor department told this scribe here Sunday and added that Rs 9.1 million amount stipends were also distributed among laborers of Factories, Brick Kilns and other registered labor.

During 2018-19, the labor department has also distributed Rs 1 million between the families of two laborers under Death grant while Rs 2.2 million for marriages of 22 girls under marriage grant.

The labor department has awarded total R s 5.91 million's stipends among 187 talented students, he said.

The Inspectors of department have also conducted 843 raids and taken legal action against 502 persons while Rs 0.150 million fines were also imposed by Labor court to 185 accused.

The labor department has so far registered 689 business departments and also made registrations of 66692 laborers, he added.

He said that department was striving hard to fulfill its duties while strict action was also being taken against people involving children for labor.