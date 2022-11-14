UrduPoint.com

16 Arrested With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested sixteen criminals and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 16 criminals and recovered 210 liter liquor, 460 gram hashish, 10 pistols 30-bore and two rifles of 44 bore.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz appreciated the police teams forarresting the outlaws.

