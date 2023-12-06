16 ASIs promoted

The district police have promoted its 16 officers from Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspectors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The district police have promoted its 16 officers from Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspectors.

According to police sources, City Police Officer Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia pinned the ranks to newly promoted officers during a ceremony held at police lines here on Wednesday.

SSP Operation Dr Rizwan Ahmad was also present on the occasion.