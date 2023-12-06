16 ASIs Promoted
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The district police have promoted its 16 officers from Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspectors.
According to police sources, City Police Officer Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia pinned the ranks to newly promoted officers during a ceremony held at police lines here on Wednesday.
SSP Operation Dr Rizwan Ahmad was also present on the occasion.