16 bakers arrested for overcharging, selling under-weight roti in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration, Peshawar Friday arrested sixteen (16) bakers (nanbais) for overcharging and selling under-weight roti.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Town-IV, Asif Iqbal checked nanbais's shops on Kohat Road, Phandu Road and Urmar areas.

He checked the weight of roti and arrested 12 persons for over-charging and selling under-weight roti while AAC, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar checked different nanbais' shops in Hayatabad and arrested 4 persons.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has directed all AACs of the district for keeping nanbais under strict monitoring and taking action against those over-charging the people or selling under-weight roti.