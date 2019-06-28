UrduPoint.com
16 Bakers Arrested For Overcharging, Selling Under-weight Roti In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:47 PM

District administration, Peshawar Friday arrested sixteen (16) bakers (nanbais) for overcharging and selling under-weight roti

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Town-IV, Asif Iqbal checked nanbais's shops on Kohat Road, Phandu Road and Urmar areas.

He checked the weight of roti and arrested 12 persons for over-charging and selling under-weight roti while AAC, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar checked different nanbais' shops in Hayatabad and arrested 4 persons.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has directed all AACs of the district for keeping nanbais under strict monitoring and taking action against those over-charging the people or selling under-weight roti.

