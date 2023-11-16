Open Menu

16 Basic Police ATS Course Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

16 Basic Police ATS course concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The 16 basic anti terrorist course (ATS) for personnel of Islamabad Capital Police concluded in police lines headquarters Islamabad.

The purpose of the course was to enhance the professional capabilities of the police officials.

Police spokesperson said that numerous courses for police officers and officials including ATS, investigation and combat are being organized for police personnel.

A total of 23 women and 46 male police personnel were trained in the three months course in which the officials were trained about physical fitness, weapon handling, recovery of hostages, control of armed elements and maintaining law and order situations.

The course was supervised by the Senior-Superintendent of Police law and order/Deputy Commandant of capital police college, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Terrorist Islamabad Police Law And Order Male Women Weapon

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

14 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

14 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

14 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

14 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

14 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

14 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan