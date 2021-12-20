UrduPoint.com

16 Beggars Caught

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 22 professional beggars on Monday.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams took nine women and seven men into its custody and handed over to police for registration of cases against them.

The beggars were held from Flats Chowk, Jamia Mosque Koh-Noor City, Al-Fateh store, canal road, Sheikhupura road, Millat Chowk.

