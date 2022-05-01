16 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The social welfare department has caught 16 habitual beggars from various Chowks, intersections and roads of the city during past 24 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Sunday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 16 habitual beggars were rounded up from Aminpur Road, Chenab Club Chowk, outside Agriculture University, Bilal Chowk, Serena Hotel Road, Allied Hospital Chowk, Jinnah Colony Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Sheikhupura Road, Jalvi Market, Jhumra Road, Sitiana Road and Susan Road.

These beggars were later on handed over to the area police while further action against them was underway, he added.