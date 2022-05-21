UrduPoint.com

16 Beggars Detained

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare department's teams detained 16 habitual beggars from different areas, on Saturday.

The anti-beggary squads took the beggars into custody during checking on different roads including Circular road, Katchehry Bazaar, Mansoorabad, Green Town, Jalvi Market, Satiana Road, City Terminal and other areas.

They were handed over to police for further action.

