16 beggars held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department detained 16 more beggars on Friday.

According to official sources, the teams caught beggars from Jamilabad, Sheikhupura Road, Allied Morr, Nalka Kohala, Bawa Chak, Akbar Abad and other public places.