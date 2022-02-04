- Home
16 Beggars Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department detained 16 more beggars on Friday.
According to official sources, the teams caught beggars from Jamilabad, Sheikhupura Road, Allied Morr, Nalka Kohala, Bawa Chak, Akbar Abad and other public places.
