1.6 Billion Rupees Distributed Under Ehsaas Cash Programme In Hazara

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:04 PM

1.6 billion rupees distributed under Ehsaas cash programme in Hazara

Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme Rs1.6 billion have been disbursed among 132678 families of the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme Rs1.6 billion have been disbursed among 132678 families of the Hazara division.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam while chairing a meeting here Wednesday.

It was also told in the meeting that the cash distribution in all eight districts of the Hazara division is continued and 24000 youth have been registered for Tiger Force which would help in the fight against coronavirus and in relief activities.

The commissioner directed all DCs of the Hazara region to strictlyimplement safety measures against coronavirus in their respective districts.

People should avoid gathering and visiting bazaars without any unavoidable circumstances, keep social distancing and use face mask while going outside, he said.

