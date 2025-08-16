16 Bodies Recovered After Cloudburst In Neel Ban Dheri Mansehra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Rescue teams have recovered two more bodies from Neel Ban Dheri Haleem area of district Mansehra following a devastating cloudburst, bringing the total number of recovered victims to 16.
The tragedy struck yesterday when a cloudburst accompanied by heavy rainfall and flash floods hit the village situated on the border of Mansehra and Battagram districts. The calamity completely destroyed six houses, shops, and cattle sheds, sweeping away 26 people along with livestock.
According to officials, nine bodies were initially retrieved from the jurisdiction of Shamlai Police Station in Battagram, including six men, two women, and a child.
Rescue 1122 teams, along with the district administration, TMA, police, volunteers, and local residents, immediately launched a search operation for the remaining missing persons.
By Friday night, rescue workers had pulled out 14 bodies. However, the operation had to be suspended around 7:30 p.m. due to darkness and the difficult terrain. It resumed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, leading to the recovery of two additional bodies.
Rescue authorities confirmed that search and recovery operations are still underway to trace the remaining missing individuals.
