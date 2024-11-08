Open Menu

16 Boilers Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

16 boilers sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Environmental Protection Department sealed 16 boilers and imposed Rs750,000 fine on their owners besides lodging four cases across the division in one day.

A spokesman for divisional administration said here on Friday that the anti-smog teams of the Environmental Protection Department inspected 44 industrial units across the division in one day and found violation of environment protection and smog prevention rules at 18 sites.

Therefore, the team sealed the premises of 16 boilers in these industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs750,000 on their owners in addition to getting cases registered against four violators.

Meanwhile, the anti-smog team also sealed the premises of six brick kilns as they were functioning without zigzag technology whereas 41 vehicles were challaned along with a fine of Rs.9000 on their drivers/owners on charges of emitting excessive smoke and causing environmental pollution and smog, the spokesman added.

