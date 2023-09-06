Open Menu

16 Busted In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

16 busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :District police launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and claimed to have busted 16 criminals across the district, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that police of different police stations raided and busted Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Rafique, Tahir, Aslam, Majeed, Rehman, Suleman and others beside recovering of 456 liters of liquor, 236 empty bottles, nine pistols and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

48 minutes ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

4 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

12 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

12 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

12 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan