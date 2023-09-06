16 busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :District police launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and claimed to have busted 16 criminals across the district, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that police of different police stations raided and busted Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Rafique, Tahir, Aslam, Majeed, Rehman, Suleman and others beside recovering of 456 liters of liquor, 236 empty bottles, nine pistols and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.