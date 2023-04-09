Close
16 Candidates Nomination Papers Approved For The Election Of PP-1 Constituency Of Punjab Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

16 candidates nomination papers approved for the election of PP-1 constituency of Punjab Assembly

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Returning Officer of PP-1 Hazro Kamran Ashraf has completed the process of scrutiny of the Punjab assembly aspirants. The nomination papers of 16 candidates were found to be correct, among those who submitted their nomination papers were Chairman PTI Imran Khan's close associate Malik Amin Aslam, his son Malik Shamsher Aslam, former Additional Commissioner Changaiz Khan, president PTI District Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar, his mother Shahnaz Khalid, former provincial interior minister Colonel (retd) Shuja Khan Khanzada's son former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada (PMLN), Mukhtiar Khan of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, Jaber Ali Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mu Lana Muhammad of JUI.

Ibrahim, Qari Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Tariq of PPP, Muawiya Ali of Rah Haq along with Adnan Amir Mughal, Taimur Shahzad, Qasim Ali Khan and Peer Khan are included.

