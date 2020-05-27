16 cases registered against profiteers during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 16 cases were got registered against profiteers during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :As many as 16 cases were got registered against profiteers during Eid days.

A spokesman for the district administration on Wednesday said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also checked prices and quality of daily use items.

He found 16 shopkeepers involved in violation of price control act and got registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 4,24,000 on more than 70 profiteers during Eid days.