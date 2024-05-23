16 cases registered for burning crops residue

The Punjab Police registered 16 cases and arrested three farmers across the province for burning crops residue and causing environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Punjab Police registered 16 cases and arrested three farmers across the province for burning crops residue and causing environmental pollution.

According to a spokesperson, a total of 139 cases had been registered and 109 accused arrested for stubble burning so far.

In the provincial capital, four cases were registered and one accused was arrested.

The IGP Punjab ordered to intensify crackdown on those involved in violating the law and causing air pollution.