16 cattle markets set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed chaired a meeting to review arrangements made by the cattle market management company for setting up cattle markets on Eidul Azha in the division.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioners of four districts, cattle market management company chief executive Dr Aftab Ahmad and other officers participated.

The meeting was informed that the cattle market management company was currently operating 16 cattle markets in four districts and these markets would open round-the-clock ten days before Eid-ul-Azha.

It was further informed that cattle market management company would also set up 12 temporary sale points in four districts for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on Eid.

The commissioner directed to ensure all kinds of facilities for people in cattle marketsand sale points.