16 Cattle Markets Set Up In Sargodha Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive of cattle market management company Sargodha,Dr Aftab Ahmad said that the cattle market management company was currently operating 16 cattle markets in four districts which would remain open round-the-clock for ten days before Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that Livestock department has already set up 19 veterinary services camps in sale markets in the division in which a veterinary doctor along with relevant staff were available round the clock. Facilities of first aid, anti-ticks spray etc were available free of charge.

"All kinds of facilities for customers coming to cattle markets/sale points have been provided", he added.

