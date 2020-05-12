UrduPoint.com
16 Cattle Pens Fined In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Enforcement wing of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) in its operation against illegal cattle pens in civic areas of the city, have fined16 cattle pens worth over Rs. 70,000 on being traced in New Muneer Abad here on Tuesday.

Official spokesman said the place had become center of cattle pens where dozens of buffaloes and cows were being brought up.

The owners were issued warning after holding fine by the enforcement team, to shift them from civic places forthwith. Fine ratio would be doubled in future in case of non-compliance of order, it was said.

MD WMC Nasir Shehzad Dogar in his statement said cattle pens had damaged sewerage system of the city. He said it could cause nourishment center of dengue mosquitoes, therefore it would be removed at any cost.

