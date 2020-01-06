UrduPoint.com
16 CCTV Cameras Installed At Registry Branch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:53 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration installed 16 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at record room of the Multan registry branch for proper monitoring, here on Monday.

The cameras have been linked with mobile phone of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also.

Four CCTV cameras have also been installed at Tehsil office.

