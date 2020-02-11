UrduPoint.com
16 Chakkis Challaned For Selling Flour At High Prices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The District food department has challaned 16 chakkis (flour grinding units) and suspended their quota on selling wheat flour at exorbitant rates and lack of record of wheat and flour sale.

According to District Food Controller Ali Imran, the department's teams checked record of wheat and flour at Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Razaabad, Afghanabad, Jhang road and other areas.

They observed that wheat flour is being sold at high prices against the fixed rate of Rs 45 per kg at 16 chakkis. The owners of these chakkis failed to produce record of wheat and flour sale. Most of the chakkis were also not displaying rate list, complaint numbers and flexes at their outlets.

More Stories From Pakistan

