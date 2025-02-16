16 child beggars taken into protection custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) took 16 children into protective custody last week.

According to a CPWB spokesperson, the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing children, and other vulnerable individuals.

Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.