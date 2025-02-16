16 Child Beggars Taken Into Protection Custody
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) took 16 children into protective custody last week.
According to a CPWB spokesperson, the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing children, and other vulnerable individuals.
Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 child beggars taken into protection custody6 minutes ago
-
Woman University to host conference6 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Female students delegation visits CTD HQ, lauds anti-terror efforts16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur, others expresses grief over death of Shahid Bashir’s wife16 minutes ago
-
PTV Multan GM honored26 minutes ago
-
Butchers fined for selling substandard meats in Tank26 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation launched in Lodhran to honor teachers26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans boating in Rawal Dam for public safety26 minutes ago
-
7 of a family injured in house fire26 minutes ago
-
Three alleged dacoits held26 minutes ago
-
Civil society for an increase in number of Pink Buses36 minutes ago